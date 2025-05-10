Cleveland Cavaliers Held Pacers to Mind-Blowing Season-Low 2nd Quarter Total
The Cleveland Cavaliers took care of business in the third game of the season, a battle which was a virtual must-win scenario for the away side.
Avoiding a 3-0 hole helps the analytics return to their side and provides a much better chance of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavs just didn't go into Indianapolis and come out on top. They put a beatdown on the home side Pacers Friday evening.
Cleveland was led by Donovan Mitchell, who went off and scored a game-high 43 points, entering LeBron James territory with the performance. The Cavaliers used a consistent offensive attack, scoring between 29 and 34 in all four quarters to pull ahead. The Pacers were consistent in some sense themselves, scoring 25 or more in three quarters. However, it was that second quarter that ultimately doomed them.
Indiana scored 13 points in the second quarter, tying a season-low mark that was set against the Milwaukee Bucks in their first playoff series. The Cavaliers elite defense certainly played a huge role in that as well.
Despite having struggled to come out on top in the first two games, the Cavaliers have been an ultra-consistent side in the series, scoring at least 21 in every quarter and at least 25 in all but one. If that continues, expect them to be able to not only win a few more games but also advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Cavaliers will continue on the road for the fourth game of the series. That will tip at 8 p.m. ET on TNT Sunday evening.
With Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, both of which his double figures in the third game of the series yet were sidelined in the second game, having played and not picked up another injury, expect the Cavaliers to be near full strength throughout the remainder of the series.