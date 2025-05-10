Donovan Mitchell Joins LeBron James in Wild Stat in Cavaliers-Pacers Game 3
The Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 3 victory on Friday night cut into the Indiana Pacers' series lead.
The Pacers now have just a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven set.
One key reason for this win was the effort and offensive production Donovan Mitchell provided for the Wine and Gold yet again.
Mitchell finished the game with 43 points, nine rebounds, and five assists while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 38 percent from behind the arc.
Not only was this one of the best performances NBA fans have seen in the playoffs this year, but Mitchell also made franchise history with this stat line.
Mitchell joins LeBron James as the only players in Cavaliers history who have recorded back-to-back 40+ point games.
Spida scored 45 points in Game 2 before his 43-point outburst in Game 3.
James accomplished this feat twice, but his most notable occurrence happened in Games 6 and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, which the Cavaliers went on to win after being down 3-1.
Mitchell has already left his mark on the organization, but matching LeBron with historic accomplishments shows that Spida is on pace to be considered one of the greatest players in franchise history.
Of course, advancing to the Conference Finals would help Mitchell's case, and the Cavaliers are still a long way off from doing that.
Cleveland has a chance to tie the series up at two games apiece with a victory on Sunday night.
With the Cavaliers' many injuries and the way this series has gone, Cleveland might need another 40-point game from Mitchell if they want to avoid elimination.
