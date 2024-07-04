Cavaliers Identified As 'Team To Watch' For Miles Bridges
The Cleveland Cavaliers' biggest roster need is another forward. It’s no secret that Cleveland has a depth problem at this position, and they’ve been linked to a few players in the trade market.
The latest name to pop up next to the Cavs and trade rumors is unrestricted free agent Miles Bridges, who last played for the Charlotte Hornets.
Per Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Cavaliers are a “team to watch” as a potential landing spot for the forward.
“It is not yet clear how serious the interest is, but league sources describe Cleveland as a team to watch in a potential sign-and-trade scenario for Miles Bridges," wrote Stein. "New Hornets executive vice president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson has said publicly that Charlotte hopes to retain Bridges, but Bridges is known to be interested in sign-and-trade options.”
Would Bridges be an upgrade for Cleveland’s lineup and a good fit for Kenny Atkinson’s new offense? Yes, there’s no question about that. Bridges averaged 21.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3,3 assists last season while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 33 percent from behind the arc.
However, Cleveland’s front office would have to answer some extremely tough questions if it acquired Bridges.
Bridges was arrested in June of 2022 for an alleged assault on his then-girlfriend and mother of their two kids. He was eventually charged with a felony for this incident and was suspended 30 games by the NBA.
This story from CBS Sports gives more detail regarding Bridge’s legal history.
This isn’t the first time the Cavs have been linked to Bridges. Cleveland reportedly expressed interest in him last offseason when he was a restricted free agent.
Koby Altman has done a good job building a culture in the Cavaliers locker room that revolves around hard work and discipline. Just because a player can score and fill a roster need doesn’t mean they fit the mold off the floor.
It would be disappointing to see the organization head in this direction after they’ve assembled one of the most likable teams in the league.