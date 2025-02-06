Cleveland Cavaliers Identified As Trade Fit for 76ers Forward
Will the Cleveland Cavaliers make a trade, and who could possibly be added to the Wine and Gold? Those are the questions every Cavaliers fan is asking themselves ahead of Thursday's deadline.
The Athletic recently updated its trade deadline big board, including Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele as a player who could be moved before Thursday's deadline.
Interestingly, the Cavaliers were identified as a team that could be a "best fit" for the veteran.
Yabusele has put himself back on the map this season after playing multiple seasons overseas.
However, during his resurgent season, he's currently averaging 11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the arc.
Yabusele is clearly a player who could help a team such as Cleveland compete for a championship this season.
Yabusele could be a viable option for the Cavaliers because of his floor-spacing ability and presence in the paint. Cleveland desperately needs more rebounding from the wing position, and Yabusele could solve the problem.
The Cavaliers were also linked to Yabusele over the offseason because of his connection with head coach Kenny Atkinson. The duo won the silver medal at the Olympics, which really put Yabusele back on the map as a viable option.
There's going to be a financial piece with any potential trade the Cavaliers make. Thankfully, Yabusele's one-year contract with the 76ers was only $2 million, so payroll won't be a stopgap in a potential deal.
It remains to be seen whether Cleveland's front office decides to make a move before the deadline. But if they do, trading for Yabusele could be a low-risk, high-reward move.