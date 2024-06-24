Cleveland Cavaliers Insider Reveals Major Update On Kenny Atkinson Hiring
The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally made a decision on their new head coach. Kenny Atkinson, the former Golden State Warriors' assistant, is the choice and will be given the chance to build the Cavaliers back into an NBA Finals contender.
Atkinson was one of the finalists, along with James Borrego. At one point, it looked like Cleveland was leaning towards hiring Borrego, but clearly that ended up not being the case.
According to Tom Withers, a Cleveland insider, an official announcement from the team about the hiring of Atkinson might take some time.
Atkinson is currently in Paris, as he is an assistant coach for the French national team.
Throughout his coaching career, Atkinson has been an NBA head coach for four years. He led the Brooklyn Nets to a 118-190 record. While he was fired, many believe that it was a bad move and that he deserved more of a chance than the team gave him.
He will be coming into a very interesting situation with the Cavaliers.
Donovan Mitchell is expected to be back and sign a long-term extension to stay with the team. They have other great building blocks in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley as well.
The trick to the upcoming offseason will be building a better roster around those players. Jarrett Allen is a possible trade chip, but it has been reported that Mitchell would like the big man to stay.
Cleveland will have to get creative to build in free agency, the NBA Draft, and the trade market. They have the core in place, but adding the pieces around it will be necessary.
Atkinson may not be a "flashy" hire, but he has proven himself to be a great player development coach. The Cavaliers have a lot of young talent, which Atkinson will be able to help.
It will be interesting to see how the offseason shapes up. Cleveland has their new head coach, but now it's time to build the roster.