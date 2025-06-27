Cleveland Cavaliers Make Intriguing Move for Auburn Standout
The Cleveland Cavaliers are continuing to prioritize long-term development, signing former Auburn forward Chaney Johnson to an Exhibit 10 contract following the 2025 NBA Draft.
Johnson, a 6-foot-7 wing, was a key contributor during Auburn’s Final Four run this past spring. Though primarily a bench player, he averaged 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting an efficient 56.7% from the field.
The former Auburn star also chipped in defensively with nearly a block and a steal per contest. His size and physicality around the rim helped compensate for questions about his athleticism and outside shooting.
Originally a Division II standout, Johnson adapted into a reliable SEC role player at Auburn. His ability to step up when called upon, especially during Johni Broome’s injury absences, caught the attention of scouts and front offices, including Cleveland's.
An Exhibit 10 contract gives Johnson a chance to prove himself in training camp or Summer League, with a path to a two-way deal if he impresses. Should he land with the G League’s Cleveland Charge and remain there for at least 60 days, he would receive an $85,000 bonus. While the route to an NBA roster spot is uncertain, the Cavaliers see value in Johnson’s toughness and interior presence.
This signing complements Cleveland’s second-round additions of Tyrese Proctor (No. 49) and international forward Saliou Niang (No. 58), reflecting the front office’s investment in depth and internal development.
For a Cavaliers squad fresh off a dominant regular season, bringing in high-character, under-the-radar talent like Johnson aligns with a broader vision by turning overlooked pieces into contributors for a playoff-caliber team.