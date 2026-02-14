Jaylon Tyson’s Rising Stars Game Performance Proved What Cavaliers Already Knew

Even though his time in the NBA’s Rising Star game didn’t last long, Jaylon Tyson made the most of his opportunity.

He looked like the best player on team Tracy McGrady, as they fell 41-36 to the eventual champions, team Vince Carter.

Tyson finished with a team-high 10 points, five points and two assists all on 60% shooting.

Tyson's night

After having a slow start to the game, Tyson picked it up down the stretch by hitting a pair of 3’s, including one right by the logo. He also converted a pair of free throws to try and keep team McGrady in the game.

After Team Carter pulled away, Tyson hit on a fadeaway bank jumper to cut the lead back down to five. Tyson also had a great effort on their final offensive possession of the game, grabbing two offensive rebounds to keep the possession alive that ended in a bucket for Cam Spencer.

Unfortunately, it wouldn’t matter as VJ Edgecombe drained the final shot of the game, sealing the win and ending Tyson’s run.

Tyson got to show off some of the things that made the fans of Cleveland love him to the whole nation. He showed how electric his energy can be, he showed off some much improved three point shooting and he showed off a knock for making the right play on offense, scoring or passing.

How Tyson got to the Rising Stars game

Last season Tyson barely got a chance to play on the roster, spending most of his time in the G-League. This season, Tyson not only found his way into the rotation, but has developed into a fan favorite for the Cavaliers.

He’s scoring 14 points per game and is providing some much needed energy to the Cavaliers. The best part is that he’s been able to stay flexible in his role, delivering whatever the team needs. He has come off the bench and provided a spark plug when needed this year, and has filled in as a starter and scored in bulk at times too.

Tyson is shaping up to be one of the best sophomores in the league. Considering how far he’s come in just one offseason, it’s exciting to think of just how much Tyson can continue to develop.

Now Tyson can rest for the remainder of the All-Star break, and prepare to make a late season push with the Cavaliers. He’ll likely remain a starter for the rest of the season, and hopefully now has some name recognition as he makes a case for the Most Improved Player award.