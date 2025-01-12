Cavaliers' Unheralded Star Finally Getting His Flowers
The Cleveland Cavaliers still boast the best record in the NBA, and while Donovan Mitchell may get most of the attention and Evan Mobley may be the hottest new name, they wouldn't be where they are without the contributions of another integral player.
Jarrett Allen.
Allen has been absolutely brilliant this season, averaging 14.2 points and 10.2 rebounds over 29.1 minutes per game while shooting a blistering 70.1 percent from the floor.
That's an insane field-goal percentage regardless of the fact that 92.1 percent of his attempts have come within 10 feet of the basket.
While Mitchell, Mobley and Darius Garland all tend to get more recognition than Allen, the veteran center is finally getting his flowers.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey has listed Allen among the best value contracts in the NBA, as the five years and $130.7 million remaining on his deal looks minuscule for his production.
"Jarrett Allen is the defensive anchor (or at least one of two defensive anchors) of a historically stout team that's on pace for 73 wins," Bailey wrote. He's impacting games like a top-20 player. And he's providing that impact without commanding a ton of touches or time of possession from higher-usage stars like Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland."
The real kicker is where Allen's yearly salary ranks relative to his peers.
"And he's doing all of that on a contract that ranks outside the top 70 in average annual salary," concluded Bailey.
Talk about a bargain contract.
Remember: the Cavaliers handed the 26-year-old a three-year, $90 million extension over the summer, which really looks like peanuts given how well he has been playing.
And remember all of that Allen trade speculation? Yeah. We can probably put that to rest now.