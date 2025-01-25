Cavaliers Coach Gets Candid on Evan Mobley's Health
The Cleveland Cavaliers are mired in their first real rough stretch of the NBA season, as they have gone just 3-4 over their last seven games.
Most recently, the Cavaliers fell to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, and that was without Joel Embiid on the floor.
The problem is that injuries are starting to mount for Cleveland, which is now without Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade.
Mobley is currently dealing with a calf issue that has kept him sidelined for the last four games, and while he may actually play Saturday night against the Houston Rockets, head coach Kenny Atkinson does not want his star big man to rush.
“I told Evan, ‘Take your time coming back,’” Atkinson said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “He’s got to do what he’s got to do, along with our medical and performance team, they’ve got to make the decision. It’s really about long-term health. It’s what I believe in. Whatever comes out of that, we want him healthy for the long term. Taking no risks. That was my message to him and the other guys who are out right now.”
The Cavs absolutely cannot afford Mobley to risk further injury.
Mobley is having the best season of his career, averaging 18.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over 30.2 minutes per game on 57.3/42.1/77.4 shooting splits.
The 23-year-old has also been a lynchpin in the Cavaliers' defense and has certainly lived up to the massive contract extension Cleveland handed him during the summer.
At this point, it's more important for Mobley to ensure he is 100 percent rather than returning too soon for what are really relatively arbitrary regular-season matchups.