Cavaliers Land Jimmy Butler in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Could the Cleveland Cavaliers make a ground shaking move before the NBA trade deadline?
While it doesn't seem very likely, the Cavaliers could surprise all of us and make a big splash, and one player that could be available for the taking is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
Butler was recently suspended by the Heat for a third time this season after walking out in practice, increasing the likelihood that he gets dealt before Feb. 6.
Dan Feldman of Dunc'd on Basketball has proposed a trade that would land Butler to Cleveland, and in exchange, the Cavs would send Caris LeVert, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang back to Miami.
Here's the thing: that does not seem like a very realistic deal.
If the Heat are going to trade Butler, they are almost certainly going to want some draft capital in return, and they would probably want a more intriguing young player than Okoro or Strus.
And while the Cavaliers would not be surrendering a whole lot in terms of assets here, would they really want to risk disrupting their chemistry by acquiring Butler?
Butler is a terrific player, but he has caused issues almost everywhere he has been in the NBA. What if he ends up damaging Cleveland's locker-room dynamic?
Swinging a trade for Butler is certainly tempting, but the Cavs probably don't want to rock the boat this much. It's hard to imagine there would be enough shots to go around with Butler sharing the floor with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.