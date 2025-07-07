Cleveland Cavaliers Linked to Possible Reunion With Former Star
After reuniting with Northeastern Ohio's own Larry Nance Jr., fans are hoping that the Cleveland Cavaliers could go two-for-one on nostalgia this offseason by bringing back former Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love to fill their fifteenth and final roster spot.
Love, who last played for the Cavaliers during the 2023-23 season, was recently traded from the Miami Heat to the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster move that saw the Heat acquiring Norman Powell from the LA Clippers.
While Love is technically still with the Jazz, the remaining $4.15 million on his contract could be bought out by Utah, allowing Love to become a free agent and sign with a contending team like the Cavaliers, who could add Love to their roster on a veteran minimum deal.
If Love were to sign with Cleveland, it would bring his basketball career full circle and allow him to enjoy the twilight of his career once again contending for championships in wine and gold.
From 2014 to 2018, Love was a staple of a Cavaliers team that reached four consecutive NBA Finals and winning a championship over the Golden State Warriors in 2016. For a team like Cleveland that's looking to win it all next season, having Love's championship experience on the bench and in the locker room could be invaluable, especially whenever playoff pressure is heightened for Donovan Mitchell and company.
If Love is released by the Jazz, it seems like a no-brainer for the Cavaliers to bring him back, especially if he's able to help the team win another championship before the future Hall-of-Famer decides to hang it up, just like he did in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals when defending Stephen Curry.