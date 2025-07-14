Cleveland Cavaliers Make Huge Front Office Move on Monday
According to reporting from ESPN's Shams Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers have solidified their long-term vision by extending the contracts of President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman, General Manager Mike Gansey, and Assistant General Manager Brandon Weems through the 2029–30 season.
The move signals a strong vote of confidence from team majority owner Dan Gilbert in the leadership behind Cleveland’s transformation into a legitimate NBA contender. Altman, who took over as general manager in 2017 and was promoted to President of Basketball Operations in 2022, has overseen the franchise’s rise from a rebuilding team to a perennial playoff force.
Under his guidance, the Cavaliers own the seventh-best record in the NBA over the past five seasons and posted the second-most wins in team history in 2024–25. Despite being hampered by injuries in this year’s postseason, the Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, showcasing the depth and resilience built by the front office.
Altman and his staff have been responsible for several pivotal moves in recent years, including drafting two-time All-Star Darius Garland and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley. Their draft scouting has also produced valuable roleplayers like Dean Wade and Sam Merrill, who have become staples in Cleveland's rotation.
He and his staff also made the tactical trades for All-NBA center Jarrett Allen, and pulled off the blockbuster deal for Donovan Mitchell. Last offseason, they also hired Kenny Atkinson, who went on to win Coach of the Year, further validating the front office’s decision-making.
This marks the third extension for Altman and his executive team, a rare show of continuity in today’s NBA. For a franchise seeking sustained success, the Cavaliers have chosen to double down on the leadership that got them here.