Cleveland Cavaliers Make Major MVP Push for Donovan Mitchell
With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one win away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The 62-15 Cavs are also four games shy of tying the 2008-09 team for the most single-season wins in franchise history.
Cleveland has been one of the best teams in the NBA this year, but despite having three All-Stars, the Cavaliers haven't had much traction in the MVP race. The award appears to now be a two-man race between Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver's Nikola Jokic, but the Cavs aren't giving up on their superstar guard taking home some hardware.
Donovan Mitchell put up 26 points, seven assists, a block and a steal on Friday as Cleveland held off the Spurs for a 114-113 victory. The Cavaliers posted a highlight reel of Mitchell on social media after the win, advocating for their guy to receive national recognition.
"Leading, not only with numbers, but with the energy he brings to the court every single night," the caption read. "Put Spida in the MVP conversation."
In NBA.com's latest MVP ladder, Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic occupied the top two spots. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ranked third, while Boston's Jayson Tatum and Golden State's Stephen Curry rounded out the top five. Mitchell was sixth and forward Evan Mobley cracked the top 15 as an honorable mention.
It may be unlikely that a Cavalier wins the Most Valuable Player award, but Mitchell and Mobley are almost certain to both end up on an All-NBA team. Regardless, Cleveland should be more focused on a deep playoff run than any awards, but recognition doesn't hurt either.