Cavaliers, Pelicans Connected To Blockbuster Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers opted not to make any trades during the offseason in spite of rampant conjecture that suggested otherwise.
However, that does not necessarily mean the Cavaliers won't be making any moves before the February trade deadline.
Nathaniel Holloway of The Sporting News has concocted a trade idea that would send Darius Garland and Evan Mobley to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones.
Holloway adds that the Pelicans could include draft compensation to sweeten the pot.
"Garland would fill New Orleans’ hole at point guard with Murray sidelined," Holloway wrote. "He has averaged 18.4 points and 6.7 assists throughout his six years in the NBA, but has also dealt with injury problems, as he has never played in 70 or more games in a season. Mobley would give the Pelicans a true starting center who could use a change of scenery."
But would this trade really be all that fair for Cleveland? It doesn't seem like it.
A legitimate argument could be made that the Cavs would be giving away the two best players in the deal, and both Garland and Mobley are under contract for the foreseeable future.
Meanwhile, Ingram is slated to hit free agency next summer, and while Jones is a terrific defender, he does not offer nearly the same ceiling as Garland or Mobley.
Plus, barring an extreme scenario, Mobley is probably untouchable for the Cavaliers at this juncture.
Cleveland could look to trade Garland if things don't go according to plan, but this trade idea seems more rooted in fantasy than any sort of reality.