Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
This week, the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to begin training camp for the 2024-25 season.
The Wine and Gold look to build onto their Eastern Conference Semifinals appearance from last year, the team’s first time advancing that far into the playoffs since the 2017-18 campaign.
Just before Media Day started on Monday, the Cavaliers announced their official training camp roster for their upcoming season.
Here is a look at this year's training camp roster.
Cleveland is set to have 21 players in attendance for training camp. This group includes four players with training camp invites, who are listed below.
Pete Nance, Forward/Center
The brother of former Cavalier Larry Nance Jr., Pete Nance had a productive campaign with the NBA G League’s Cleveland Charge last year. In 42 combined showcase and regular season games, the 6-foot-11 big averaged 13.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.9 steals per contest.
Nance also appeared in eight games for the Cavaliers, totaling three points, three rebounds, and a steal.
Jacob Gilyard, Guard
Jacob Gilyard played a combined 41 games (14 starts) with the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets last season. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 4.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 0.8 steals per game, while shooting an efficient 40.5% from three-point range.
Jules Bernard, Guard/Forward
Jules Bernard performed well with the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go last year. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 36 combined showcase and regular season contests.
He also played in 19 games with the Washington Wizards, averaging 3.9 points in 7.8 minutes per contest.
Zhaire Smith, Guard
Zhaire Smith played 47 combined showcase and regular season games with the Cleveland Charge last year. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and one block per contest, shooting 53.9% from the field and 39.4% from deep.