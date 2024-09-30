Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

Cleveland has 21 players on its training camp roster, including four players with training camp invites.

Logan Potosky

Dec 18, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jacob Gilyard (0) dribbles the ball down the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Dec 18, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jacob Gilyard (0) dribbles the ball down the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to begin training camp for the 2024-25 season.

The Wine and Gold look to build onto their Eastern Conference Semifinals appearance from last year, the team’s first time advancing that far into the playoffs since the 2017-18 campaign.

Just before Media Day started on Monday, the Cavaliers announced their official training camp roster for their upcoming season.

Here is a look at this year's training camp roster.

2024 Cleveland Cavaliers Training Camp Roster
2024 Cleveland Cavaliers Training Camp Roster / Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland is set to have 21 players in attendance for training camp. This group includes four players with training camp invites, who are listed below.

Pete Nance, Forward/Center

The brother of former Cavalier Larry Nance Jr., Pete Nance had a productive campaign with the NBA G League’s Cleveland Charge last year. In 42 combined showcase and regular season games, the 6-foot-11 big averaged 13.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.9 steals per contest. 

Nance also appeared in eight games for the Cavaliers, totaling three points, three rebounds, and a steal.

Jacob Gilyard, Guard

Jacob Gilyard played a combined 41 games (14 starts) with the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets last season. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 4.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 0.8 steals per game, while shooting an efficient 40.5% from three-point range.

A basketball player dribbling a basketball while wearing a navy jersey and navy shorts.
Dec 18, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jacob Gilyard (0) dribbles the ball down the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jules Bernard, Guard/Forward

Jules Bernard performed well with the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go last year. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 36 combined showcase and regular season contests. 

He also played in 19 games with the Washington Wizards, averaging 3.9 points in 7.8 minutes per contest.

Zhaire Smith, Guard

Zhaire Smith played 47 combined showcase and regular season games with the Cleveland Charge last year. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and one block per contest, shooting 53.9% from the field and 39.4% from deep. 

Published
Logan Potosky
LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

Home/News