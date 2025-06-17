Cleveland Cavaliers' Potential Offseason Targets Revealed
Every NBA team wants role players who can have a two-way impact. However, the ideal free agency target for the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason isn't someone who can thrive on offense and defense. Instead, they're looking at players who are effective in not just the regular season but the playoffs as well.
"The Cavs look at their roster with all the key players under multi-year contracts," said long-term Cavaliers insider Terry Pluto. "This past season wasn’t anything close to a “one-and-done” run for a title.
"When they hired Atkinson last summer, they viewed it as a three-year process for the new coach. The current roster’s Core Four (Mobley, Garland, Mitchell and Jarrett Allen) are between the ages of 23 and 29. Common sense is they will continue to improve. The same for Atkinson as he now has a better idea of how to coach the team and its various personalities.
"That said, the Cavs are looking to make some roster changes, even if the Core Four remain the same. They are looking for rotation players, guys who can come off the bench and be effective in the regular season and the playoffs."
With that in mind, the lens the Cavaliers are looking through at this upcoming free agency class comes into focus. While Cleveland's options will be limited due to financial restrictions, players like Dante Exum, Larry Nance Jr., Trey Lyles, and Alec Burks come to mind, who all fit what the Cavaliers are supposedly looking for in free agency
Expect Cleveland to leave no stone unturned this summer when considering free agency candidates. But as long as they remain committed to their core ethos of a supercharged two-way player, they're bound to find the right pieces sooner rather than later.