Cleveland Cavaliers Playing It Safe with Darius Garland Ahead of Training Camp
During the Cleveland Cavaliers' Eastern Conference Semifinals battle with the Indiana Pacers, Darius Garland wasn't playing up to his standard.
Sure, Garland tried his best to pick apart Indiana's pace and defense whenever he was on the floor. However, no matter how hard he pushed, there came a point where his injured big toe would no longer let him go any further.
Soon after the Cavaliers were bounced by the Pacers in five games, Garland had surgery on his nagging toe injury. Fast forward to now, in a conversation with the media at his celebrity softball game, Garland is a better place.
“I got my 10th toe back,” Garland said. “I had no big toe at the end of last season. I had like nine toes. I felt like I was playing with nine toes. That’s how I would describe it.”
“Any type of movement was tough. Putting on a shoe was tough. Walking. Running. It was difficult.”
Garland also admitted that he was feeling better physically and that the recovery process was "going well". He even shared that he got some light work in on the court, an encouraging sign in his recovery as he finds comfort with his surgically-repaired toe.
However, despite the encouraging signs, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson remains adamant that Cleveland won't rush Garland back onto the floor, even with the Cavaliers kicking off training camp in roughly two months.
“I don’t,” Atkinson said when asked if he expects Garland to be ready for Cleveland's training camp. “That’s not a medical opinion or anything. That’s just my feeling on the situation. Under promise and over deliver. We’re not going to rush or push this. If he is ready, then great. I will rely on (trainer) Steve (Spiro) and Darius to tell me. But I don’t expect that.”
Although Garland's recovery progress has been encouraging, Atkinson and the Cavaliers remaining cautious is the best path forward. Not having Garland playing at 100 percent in training camp or to start the season is meaningless, especially it could jeopardize when the team needs him most during the playoffs.