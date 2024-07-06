Cavaliers Pluck Key Coach From Knicks For Kenny Atkinson's Staff
New Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson continues to put the finishing touches on his coaching staff and his latest addition is a massive one.
According to multiple reports, Atkinson has plucked New York Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant to join him in the same role with the Wine and Gold. It's a key addition for Cleveland considering Bryant's extremely tight nit relationship with Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell.
The pair crossed paths with the Utah Jazz where Mitchell spent the first five years of his career before being traded to Cleveland. Bryant, who served as a player development coach for Mitchell in Utah for six seasons left the organization in 2020 to become the Knicks associate head coach. His presence in New York is one of the main reasons behind Mitchell being linked to that organization when he was first being shopped in 2022.
Bryant interviewed for the Cavaliers vacant head coaching job this earlier this offseason after spending the last four seasons in New York, but wasn't selected. The Cavaliers, however, felt strongly about his coaching pedigree to make him Atkinson's right hand man in this new regime.
His relationship with Mitchell also played an important role in swiping Bryant from the Knicks. Mitchell has been Bryant's biggest advocate throughout his first two years in Cleveland, crediting him for being one of the biggest influences on the player he is today.
The hire of Bryant is also notable because of the recent history of Cavaliers associate head coaches being promoted to head coach. Back in 2014, when the team hired David Blatt as head coach, Ty Lue was named associate head coach of his staff and later took over Blatt's seat when he was fired in January of 2016. Lue, of course, went on to lead the organization to it's first championship that summer.
A similar thing occurred in 2020, after the team had hied long-time Michigan head man John Beilein to be the teams head coach in 2019. Beilein resigned after just 54 games, which paved the way for J.B. Bickerstaff to take over. Like Bryant, both Lue and Bickerstaff interviewed for the head coaching vacancies in those respective years.