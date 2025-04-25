Cavaliers Poised To Runaway With First-Round Series Versus Heat, Is It Over?
The Cleveland Cavaliers playoff run is off to a terrific start after the wine and gold took care of business at home in their first-round series against the Miami Heat and hold a 2-0 advantage.
Now, as the series shifts to South Beach, Spencer German and Spencer Davies discuss whether or not the series is officially over after Cleveland survived Miami's best punch in Game 2?
The guys look back on the 2024 playoffs where the Cavs also took a 2-0 lead on the road to Orlando, only to return home with things tied at 2-2, and discuss why this Cavaliers team is better equipped to handle a series lead.
Later, they discuss what everyone has learned about the wine and gold through these first two games of the postseason and rehash Darius Garland's eye-catching comments about targeting Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro.
Then, after Ty Jerome's takeover in Game 1 and Donovan Mitchell's heroics in Game 2, the guys debate who will have their moment in Games 3 and 4.
Courtside with the Cavs on SI is the official podcast of Cleveland Cavaliers on SI, hosted by Spencer German and Spencer Davies, who break down the biggest storylines surrounding the wine and gold each and every single week.
