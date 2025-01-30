Cavaliers Pushed to Consider Trade for Intriguing Wing
With the Cleveland Cavaliers being one of the best teams in the NBA heading towards the trade deadline, there is a chance that they could get in on a move that brings them more talent.
Obviously, there is a need to be careful with pulling off a trade. The Cavaliers cannot risk the chemistry that the current team has shown throughout the first half of the season. However, if they truly want to make a push for the NBA Finals, adding one more quality piece would be wise.
Who could that piece end up being?
Looking at the needs that Cleveland has, they could use more defense on the wing. They need someone who can match up and help defend players like Jayson Tatum.
Kendrick Perkins believes that he knows the perfect fit for the Cavaliers.
During a recent segment on ESPN's "NBA Today," Perkins strongly suggested that Cleveland should pursue a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. He wants to see Jerami Grant with the Cavaliers.
“Cleveland might need to make a move and get a wing. A wing like Jerami Grant. A guy that could defend some athleticism,” Perkins said. “No knock on Max Strus. No knock on the young fella coming off the bench who’s been playing well, like he’s a Sixth Man (of the year) candidate, but I think they need to make a slight move and bring in Jerami Grant.”
Grant would be a very intriguing addition for Cleveland. He would likely welcome a move to a team like the Cavaliers where he could help contend for a championship.
Throughout the 2024-25 NBA season so far, Grant has played in 36 games for the Trail Blazers. He has averaged 14.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. In addition to those averages, he has shot 38.1 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from three-point range.
His numbers have dipped from the last couple of years. Last season, he averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from deep.
At 30 years old, Grant could very well be the missing piece for the Cavaliers. Depending on what Cleveland would have to give up to get him, he could be worth looking into.
Unfortunately, Grant is on a very large contract. That might be a reason the Cavaliers stay away from him, but a player with the skill-set that Grant has could make the team a much more serious contender.
All of that being said, Cleveland is a contender. They should be open to the idea of making a big trade if the right one presents itself. It's time to be aggressive and go all-in on winning right now.