Cleveland Cavaliers rumored to change starting lineup to start 2025 regular season
Kenny Atkinson and the Cleveland Cavaliers have had some decisions to make with their rotations to begin the season, being shorthanded without All-Star guard Darius Garland and wing Max Strus.
Finding the right fit here seems to be key for Atkinson and the Cavs as they have opted to promote two players from last year's squad into the starting lineup instead of any recent signings or draft picks.
According to recent reports, Atkinson is planning to replace the injured Garland and Strus with Sam Merrill and De’Andre Hunter. If this is what Atkinson decides to lock in for the start of the season, it will signal a few things for how the Cavs' rotation may look and some of the roles that players could find themselves in to start the year.
Regarding the starting lineup, Donovan Mitchell would assume the role of full-time dominant ball handler and offensive initiator until Garland’s return. Garland’s absence will allow Evan Mobley to continue showing his growth as an offensive weapon and maybe have the best start to a season of his career, being the clear second option in this lineup. Leaving Jarrett Allen to resume his role as a roll and lob threat. Finally, Hunter and Merrill as the shooters playing off of the other three.
It will be interesting to see how the bench will shake out if this is the starting lineup to start the season.
Atkinson has shown he’s good to do 10-11 deep in the rotation, but the lineup of the next five I’d expect to see on the court will be Porter Jr., Ball, Tyson, Wade, and Nance Jr. The backcourt of Porter Jr. and Ball can switch up the pace immediately when they check into the game, harassing opposing guards full court, and both are willing passers who can get the other three involved on offense.
A major key will be if Jaylon Tyson takes a step to be a microwave scorer off the bench. Tyson has shown flashes of being able to fill it up effortlessly and could easily be the main or, if not second option, to an always attacking Craig Porter Jr. in the bench unit. Larry Nance Jr. and Dean Wade will man the frontcourt while also providing floor spacing as willing three-point shooters.
With the departure of Ty Jerome in the offseason and two rotational guys being out, a lot of eyes will be on the Cavs' two young development pieces, Porter Jr. and Tyson, to step up and make good on the flashes they’ve shown the past year. Duke rookie Tyrese Proctor could also find himself in the mix competing for minutes and shots coming off the bench if he can impress early.