How Craig Porter Jr. will have to hold off recent NBA draftee Tyrese Proctor
The Cleveland Cavaliers decided to take a guard late in the 2025 NBA Draft.
By selecting Duke’s Tyrese Proctor in the second round with the 49th overall selection, the team added more depth to the backcourt for the upcoming campaign. This decision to draft Proctor has immediately built competition for backup guard Craig Porter Jr., who carved out a spot in the rotation this past season.
In the 2024-25 season, the 24-year-old Porter Jr. played in 51 games, starting just one. During his 10 minutes of time on the court average per game, he was able to contribute 3.7 PPG, 1.4 AST and 1.3 TRB.
When playing, he was very efficient when shooting, making 51% of his shots from the field and 44 percent from beyond the arc.
However, just two years ago in the 2023-24 season he played in 12.7 minutes per game where he contributed more with 5.6 PPG, 2.3 AST and 2.1 TRB. Again, his numbers from both the field and three-point range were consistent.
The Wichita State standout initially joined the Cavaliers on a two-way deal before proving he was worth a full-time spot with the main roster. He has been a reliable presence for the team off the bench, but now with Proctor entering the picture, that rotational spot will be challenged.
Proctor joins the Cavaliers at 6-foot-5, bringing more size to the backcourt for The Land.
In three seasons at high-profile program Duke, he averaged 10.8 PPG, 3.0 AST and 3.0 TRB while shooting a strong 42 percent from the field and 36.5% from deep. With his combination of size, high-volume shooting and playmaking, he is the perfect fit for a Cavaliers team trying to make a push for an NBA championship.
The Cavaliers also reportedly are invested in making Proctor a long-term addition to the team, with the two sides inking a four-year, $8.69 million deal. The first two years of the deal are guaranteed, with the third providing a significant guarantee and a team option in year four.
If Cleveland is already bought into the play that Proctor can bring to them, the question does start to arise on Porter Jr.’s future.
In Summer League, he posted a top mark of 35 points, four threes and four assists against the Sacramento Kings. The Australian showed signs of exactly what the Cavaliers need: floor spacing and knockdown shooting.
While Porter Jr. brings the knowledge and experience of being on an NBA court, Proctor may have a higher long-term upside. Ultimately, this internal battle will benefit the Cavaliers as a whole.
Whether Proctor breaks out and steals Porter Jr.’s spot in the rotation, or Porter Jr. tightens his grip on his role, both guards should improve drastically over the course of this offseason.
And for all its worth, Cleveland may end up needing both as they saddle up for an NBA championship run in the 2025-26 season.