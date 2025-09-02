Cleveland Cavaliers Set Location for 2025 Training Camp
Expectations are high for the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the 2025-26 season. To help meet, and hopefully surpass, those expectations, the Cavaliers are returning to Florida-based IMG Academy for their 2025 Training Camp.
Cleveland's training camp at IMG Academy will take place from September 30 to October 5, 2025, with the team's annual Media Day scheduled for September 29 at Rocket Arena. The Cavaliers' training camp and media day will be the first time the media have spoken to the team since the end of last season, and a chance to check in on where injured players like Max Strus and Darius Garland are in their recovery.
“Returning to IMG Academy is a testament to the tremendous experience we had there last year,” said Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. “The overall engagement, both at the Bradenton facility and throughout that community, was an invaluable part of our preseason preparations.
"Being on Florida’s Gulf Coast also provided an ideal backdrop for our team to focus, recharge, and come together in ways that are hard to replicate outside of Cleveland. We look forward to another great training camp at IMG Academy and immersing ourselves into the vibrant cultural scene that Sarasota offers.”
The Cavaliers will be tanned, rested, and ready to start the 2025-26 season
In the statement announcing their training camp schedule, the Cavaliers highlight the perks IMG Academy offers the team in preparation for the upcoming season.
IMG Academy's 600-acre campus in Bradenton, Florida, is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities, including multiple basketball courts and comprehensive strength and conditioning resources. It also offers a holistic education model, integrating innovative on-campus and online experiences to prepare student-athletes for college and life.
“The return of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second consecutive year is a powerful reflection of the trust top organizations place in IMG Academy,” said Mike Milliron, Chief Operating Officer at IMG Academy. “Our world-class campus provides the environment, expertise, staff, and resources that are a perfect fit for the Cavs, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to our one-of-one destination ahead of their NBA season.”
Before training at IMG Academy in 2024, the Cavaliers last held a remote training camp during the 2004-05 season at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.