REPORT: Cavaliers Showing Trade Interest in Hawks' Forward
With the NBA trade deadline just a couple of short days away, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been mentioned in many different rumors.
Now, they are being connected to one specific trade target.
According to a report from NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Cavaliers are interested in acquiring forward De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks.
"The Hawks have explored the trade market on veterans Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic, as previously reported by HoopsHype. Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter has also drawn trade interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told HoopsHype," Scott wrote.
Hunter would be a very intriguing addition for Cleveland. He isn't going to be the piece that powers them to the NBA Finals, but he would be able to play a key role in helping them contend.
Throughout the course of the 2024-25 NBA season with the Hawks, Hunter has played in 36 games. He has started in just three of those appearances, averaging 28.5 minutes per game.
He has averaged 18.9 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. In addition, he has shot 45.9 percent from the floor and has knocked down 38.6 percent of his three-point attempts.
Bringing Hunter in would also give the Cavaliers more length defensively on the perimeter. He is a solid defensive player and could help against some of the better scoring wings in the league.
At this point in time, there has been nothing reported about what Cleveland might have to give up to get Hunter.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Cavaliers and what they may or may not do ahead of the trade deadline. Hunter is a name worth keeping an eye on, as it's clear that Cleveland does have some level of interest in trading for him.