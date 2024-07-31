Cleveland Cavaliers' Star Darius Garland Receives Praise From Peers
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland may not be receiving enough credit from fans.
During a recent episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, veteran guard Patrick Beverley and former Cavs guard Collin Sexton gave their thoughts on Garland:
"Tough...vision, float game, like Darius [Garland] is the real deal"- Garland's former teammate, Collin Sexton
Garland's time in the NBA has been filled with ups and downs. He was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft in hopes to create a dynamic backcourt with Sexton. The plan did not seem to be going well, as the former Vanderbilt guard was considered to be one of the most inefficient NBA players in his rookie season.
“Garland was last in Win Shares, Value Over Replacement Player and ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus — a player’s estimated on-court impact on team performance, measured in net point differential per 100 offensive and defensive possessions that also takes into account teammates, opponents and other additional factors”- Cavs Beat Writer, Chris Fedor
The tide quickly changed after his first year, and Garland would eventually blossom into a focal point of the team's offense. In the 2021-22 season, Garland became an All-Star after averaging 21.7 points and 8.6 assist throughout the year.
After the Cavaliers landed Donovan Mitchell in a huge deal, many believed that the two could lead Cleveland back to the promised land. But Garland's numbers took a sharp decline in Mitchell's second season with the Cavs, as the 24-year-old would average 18 points while shooting 44.6% from the field last year.
Garland clearly has the ability to be an impact player in the NBA, and many of his peers among the league belief it. With the hiring of head coach Kenny Atkinson, there is hope that a fresh face at the coaching spot could rejuvenate Garland's career.