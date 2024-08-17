Cleveland Cavaliers Star Evan Mobley Must Improve in This One Area
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a big commitment to young big man Evan Mobley this offseason. They went ahead and gave him a five-year, $224 million extension.
Mobley, a 23-year-old forward, has shown major signs of development through his first three years. However, there is one aspect of his game that has to take a leap forward this year.
As noted by King James Gospel, the Cavaliers need Mobley to be more assertive in his fourth season.
On the offensive end of the court, he has the skill-set to be a lethal weapon. However, he has not shown the ability to take over. That needs to be improved this year.
If Mobley could become an aggressive offensive player, Cleveland woud be a much better team right off the bat.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Mobley ended up playing in 50 games. He averaged 15.7 points per game to go along with 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks. Mobley shot 57.9 percent from the floor.
Clearly, he is more than capable of being a very effective scorer. If he were to put his head to it, he could be a 20 points per game scorer easily. He has the physical build and skill-set to become a major threat.
Now that the Cavaliers have paid him the big money, they're expecting more from Mobley.
Not only did Cleveland pay him a big contract, they also chose not to get aggressive to add outside talent. They're going all-in on Mobley and Darius Garland taking a big step forward. If those two players don't make major improvements and become better offensive players, the 2024-25 season will end in disappointment.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the 2024-25 season has in store for Mobley. Hopefully, he'll be able to take the leap that the Cavaliers need from him.
Should he be able to do so, Cleveland should take a big step forward and be a threat to the Eastern Conference elite.