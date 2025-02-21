Cavaliers Star Gets Real About Playing Alongside Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the best team in the NBA. After beating the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday evening, they improved to 45-10 on the season.
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland provided an electrifying back-court night in and night out has been a big part of the Cavaliers' success. In year two playing together, the two dynamic guards have become much better at playing off of each other.
During the offseason, there were concerns that Garland and Mitchell may not be able to play at an elite level together. Both players like to have the basketball in their hands to make plays. Thankfully, they were able to figure things out.
In a recent interview, Garland was asked about playing alongside Mitchell. He revealed how the two have worked things out to be playing at such a high level together now.
"Conversations, bro. It’s some grown man conversations that’s been taken on. And just watching a lot of film together," Garland said.
"Trying to figure out where we can help each other out on the court, trying to find different spots where we can both be aggressive in. I mean, it’s just taken a turn from the last couple years where people saying that we couldn’t play together. And now everybody is saying that we’re the best back court in the league."
So far this season, Garland has taken his game to a new level. He has played in 52 games, averaging 21.6 points per game to go along with 6.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Garland has also shot 49.8 percent from the floor and 43.1 percent from three-point range.
Mitchell, on the other hand, has averaged 23.9 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He has connected on 45.4 percent of his shots and 39.1 percent of his three-point attempts.
Both players are elite scoring threats. They have both been able to pick and choose their spots and make sure the other still gets into a rhythm as well.
Needless to say, things are working in Cleveland this season.
Hopefully, the two can continue to feed off of each other when the postseason arrives. If they do keep playing at this level, the Cavaliers are going to be a very real NBA Finals contender in the East.