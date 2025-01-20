Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Star Guard Sets Incredible Franchise History vs. Suns

Darius Garland moves up the Cleveland Cavaliers' all-time three-pointers made list.

Tommy Wild

Oct 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reacts during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reacts during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Darius Garland has been one of the Cleveland Cavaliers' top players ever since he was drafted fifth overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

This selection has been a resounding success for the Wine and Gold, and now DG is also making incredible franchise history.

Garland used a Jarrett Allen screen mid-way through the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Monday afternoon to create some separation.

Cleveland's point guard hoisted a three and connected on it for his first of the game.

This shot also officially pushed Garland past Mark Price for third in the Cavaliers' all-time list of three-pointers in franchise history.

Garland now has made 803 and counting three-pointers during his first six seasons with the Cavaliers. DG still has a long way to continue moving up this list, though. Kevin Love is in second place with 1,096 three-pointers, and LeBron James leads the way with 1,251.

One of DG's strengths when he came out of Vanderbilt a half-decade ago was his shooting ability, which has continued to be his calling card since entering the league.

Garland is a career 38.9 percent shooter from behind the arc. He's even putting together his best three-point shooting season, connecting on 42 percent of his shots from behind the arc this season.

Darius Garland (10) dribbles around center Jarrett Allen (31) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1)
Jan 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles around center Jarrett Allen (31) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

A healthy Darius Garland can be one of the best shooters in the NBA, and that's exactly what fans and opposing teams have seen throughout the season.

He deserves to be on the podium for most three-pointers made in the Cavaliers franchise history, and DG has an opportunity to continue climbing that ladder.

