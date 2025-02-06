Cavaliers Star Ejected In Closing Minutes vs. Pistons
Jarrett Allen has never been known for his unnecessary physicality in the paint. He's also not a player who runs their mouth, leading to technical fouls piling up, either.
However, the Cleveland Cavaliers star center made an early exit on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons after being issued a flagrant foul penalty two for a hard screen on Ausar Thompson.
JA ran up to nearly half-court to set a screen for Darius Garland. He made contact with Pistons forward Ausar Thompson, who went flying back and landed on the ground.
Detroit's Malik Beasley came running in and shoved Allen, who was already walking back to the bench and clearly had no intention of getting into any further altercation.
After the initial screen and shove, the indecent didn't involve into anything uglier which
This ejection comes after a night full of questionable calls, chippiness, and high tensions in a tightly contested game.
DG was issued a technical foul earlier in the game because he didn't get an and-one call on obvious contact while shooting.
Was the play worthy of an ejection? That's for debate, and it'll be interesting to see what other Cavaliers players and coaches have to say about the decision.
But if this call proves anything, it's that a flagrant foul should have definitely been called on Houston Rockets' Alperen Şengün when he intentionally threw Allen to the ground a few weeks back.
Thankfully, the ejection didn't come back to hurt the Cavaliers, as they still pulled away with a victory thanks to a DG buzzer-beater for the win.