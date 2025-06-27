Cleveland Cavaliers’ Summer League Schedule Revealed
Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers won't have to wait long to see rookies Tyrese Proctor and Saliou Niang make their Wine and Gold debut as the duo and several other prospects will take to Sin City for the NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025.
While Cleveland's final roster hasn't been set, they will know who they are facing during Summer League action. Here's how the schedule breaks down for the Cavaliers:
- @ Indiana Pacers - 7/10/25, 5:00 PM ET, Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)
- @ Milwaukee Bucks - 7/12/25, 12:30 PM ET, Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)
- Vs. Miami Heat - 7/13/25, 4:30 PM ET, Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)
- Vs. Sacramento Kings - 7/16/25, 12:30 PM ET, Thomas & Mack Center (ESPN2)
Each team will play at least five games at NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025, the first four from July 10-17. After each team’s first four games, the top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs, beginning with a semifinal doubleheader on Saturday, July 19 at 4 PM ET and 6 PM ET on ESPN. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Sunday, July 20 at 10 PM ET on ESPN.
The four playoff teams and their seeds for playoff games will be determined by winning percentage in each team’s first four games, with tiebreaker criteria available here. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either Friday, July 18, July 19 or July 20.