Cleveland Cavaliers Superstar Opens Up On New All-Star Game Format
The NBA deserves credit for being willing to try new things. However, that doesn't mean each idea will stick or have to be permanent.
The league tried out a new format for the 2025 All-Star game, which included a four-team tournament-style format. However, this might be best as a one-time event.
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell opened up about the new format after the game and didn't appear to be too impressed with how it went.
"It was tough and I didn't even make a shot. Definitely tough. I applaud the league for trying to do different things for the fans and make it enjoyable," said Mitchell following Sunday's festivities.
Mitchell even suggested that returning to the East vs. West format might be the best future direction for the All-Star Game.
Perhaps Mitchell wouldn't have responded differently to the structure if he had played well. However, all the stoppage and downtime clearly affected his play and production when on the floor.
Spida competed with Chuck's Global Stars, who reached the championship game against Shaq's OG's.
However, Mitchell only scored three points in 18 minutes in the first round and final game. He shot a combined 1-for-11 from the floor, grabbed five rebounds, and recorded five assists.
Mitchell wasn't the only player to react mediocrely to the new format.
Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young said, "To be honest, I didn't like it at all ... I didn't like the breaks. The games were so short."
These responses do beg the question of whether Adam Silver and the NBA will try this method in 2026 or go back to a more traditional game as Mitchell proposes.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Darius Garland Trades Barbs With Former Cavaliers Forward
MORE: Analyst Praises Cavaliers Trio After NBA's All-Star Saturday Night
MORE: REPORT: Cavaliers Ownership 'Likely' To Receive WNBA Expansion Team
MORE: Brian Windhorst Reveals His Crazy NBA Finals Travel Strategy
MORE: Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen On The One NBA Big Man He Doesn't Mess With