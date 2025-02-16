Cavaliers' Darius Garland Comes Up Short In NBA Three-Point Contest
Darius Garland is in the middle of arguably the best season of his NBA career, and his percentage in San Francisco for All-Star weekend is well warranted.
Before DG suited up for the All-Star Game on Sunday evening, he participated in his first-ever three-point competition and made some noise during the contest as well.
Here's a recap of how the competition went for the Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star sharpshooting point guard.
First Round
Garland's big surprise at the start of the game was taking off his warmup to reveal a Cavaliers jersey with the number 22 on it. The organization has retired the number, but DG wore it to pay homage to his dad, who wore the number during his NBA career.
Garland came out sizzling at the start of his round. He scored 24 points in the first round, which set the pace for all other competitors.
Of course, DG's teammate Donovan Mitchell was there to congratulate Garland as he finished his stellar performance.
However, Garland's lead didn't last the entire round. Golden State Warriors forward Buddy Hield, the second-last participant, took over the lead. He tied Steph Curry's record with 31 points in a round.
Garland, Hield, and Tyler Herro moved on to the contest's finale.
Final Round
Garland's long-range magic ended in the second round. He scored only 19 points, and Herro scored 21 points just ahead of him, ending his night.
Garland may not have won the competition, but participating in the three-point contest was a tremendous accomplishment for him.
This time last year, DG struggled with consistency on the court after a lengthy absence due to a fractured jaw.
Garland's participation during the All-Star weekend just proves he's back and still one of the best shooters in the NBA.
