Cavaliers Final Injury Report vs. Toronto Raptors
Injuries have become a theme for the Cleveland Cavaliers over the last week and a half.
Seven players were missing against the New Orleans Pelicans last Wednesday, but it appears the Wine and Gold are getting healthier even with a few players still out.
Here's the Cavaliers' final injury report ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Raptors.
Isaac Okoro - Available
Isaac Okoro was the lone member of the Wine and Gold who was questionable leading up to Sunday evening's game. Okoro will give it a go against the Raptors and is available on Sunday night (per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor).
Darius Garland - Available
Cleveland's starting point guard missed one game with groin soreness, but he will return to the Cavaliers' lineup and is available against the Raptors.
DG's strong start to the season continues, even after he struggled against the Boston Celtics. Garland is currently averaging 20.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists while averaging 49.2 percent from the floor and 43 percent from behind the arc.
Sam Merrill - Available
Sam Merrill has been on and off the injured report for the last few weeks while managing an ankle injury. Thankfully, the sharp-shooter has been getting healthier and will be available against Toronto.
Caris LeVert - Out
Caris LeVert continues to work through a knee injury that has forced him to miss the last four games. His absence will continue against the Raptors, with the guard/forward listed as out for Sunday's game.
Dean Wade - Out
Sunday marks one week since Dean Wade exited with an apparent ankle injury. He did not practice during Clevelands' Saturday practice, and Wade will also be out against Toronto.