4 Priority Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Targets Nobody is Talking About

While everybody chases big names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James as trade targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason, there will be more opportunities for the team to make deals.

It doesn’t sound like the Cavs are overly eager to trade Evan Mobley to the Milwaukee Bucks for Antetokounmpo. While the organization is expected to pursue James this summer, he’s set to be a free agent. The only way the Lakers would get compensation is if the franchises decide to execute a sign-and-trade.

So let’s take a look at a few other priority trade targets that haven’t been discussed as much.

Jaylen Brown

Heading into the NBA offseason, Cavs fans should keep an eye on what happens with the Boston Celtics. Boston rushed back Jayson Tatum from last season’s ruptured Achilles injury and it seemed to interfere with the positive momentum that Jaylen Brown was carrying.



After the season, Brown said the 2025-26 campaign was the most fun he had all season, insinuating that he enjoyed being the No. 1 option without Tatum.

If the Celtics decide to move on from Brown, the Cavaliers should be interested. Even though making another blockbuster trade with Boston is unlikely as both organizations are in title windows, Brown would instantly elevate the Cavaliers and solve their need at small forward.

Trey Murphy III

According to several reports, the New Orleans Pelicans are an organization that has expressed plenty of interest in Cavs center Jarrett Allen. Perhaps this is the offseason where the Cavaliers decide to move Allen, paving the way for Mobley to take on a more active role in the offense.

If so?

Murphy would be a fantastic return. The 25-year-old small forward averaged 21 points per game last season. The Cavs need a small forward, and Murphy would immediately start in Cleveland.

P.J. Washington

Speaking of Allen trades, if the Dallas Mavericks wanted to pair Cooper Flagg with an elite big, Washington makes plenty of sense for the Cavs.

The 6-foot-7 wing fills an immediate need. He’s a good three-and-D player that fits the archetype of what the Cavs should be looking for this offseason.

Daniel Gafford

Even if the Cavs bring back Mobley and Allen, they need a backup big man.

Thomas Bryant didn’t get much playing time and Larry Nance Jr. isn’t a true center. Targeting a 27-year-old Gafford would be the perfect rotation piece for head coach Kenny Atkinson to give his bigs a rest in a long season. He’s averaged 21 minutes over the last three seasons with the Mavericks.