Cavaliers' Rising Star Offers Bold Claim on Warriors' Stephen Curry
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 17-2 on the season, and one of their many victories came at the expense of the Golden State Warriors.
The Cavaliers were able to severely limit Stephen Curry in the Nov. 8 blowout win, holding him to 12 points in 24 minutes.
However, that does not mean Curry's presence wasn't felt.
Cleveland guard Ty Jerome—who was a teammate of Curry's during the 2022-23 campaign—has revealed what makes the four-time NBA champion such a difficult player to deal with.
“The difference that Steph has, and I’ve never seen before, is that when he gives it up, you truly can’t relax for a second because he just takes off,” Jerome said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. " ... If you relax for a second, it’s a 3, literally every time. Yeah, his pace, his awareness off the ball, his ability to move off the ball. ... I don’t want to call him a system player, I think he is the system.”
Curry is not only likely the best shooter in NBA history, but he is one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, period.
Even at the age of 36, Curry is still averaging 22.4 points per game while hitting 44.4 percent of his three-pointers, the latter of which is his best mark since his MVP-winning 2015-16 campaign.
Meanwhile, Jerome himself is enjoying a breakout season. The 27-year-old is registering 12.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals over 19.3 minutes per game on 58.5/53.2/87.9 shooting splits.
The Cavs will face the Warriors again on Dec. 30.