Cavaliers Urged to Make Critical Move After Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers were able to make a significant acquisition at the trade deadline, acquiring DeAndre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Caris LeVert.
And while the deadline may have come and gone, the Cavaliers may not be done.
Cleveland still has a chance to acquire someone on the buyout market, and Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel feels that the Cavs' next move should be obvious: signing a big man.
"As we have chronicled for the past couple of months, Tristan Thompson is no longer a viable rotation player for a good team," Cornelissen wrote. "Whether he fell off the age cliff or hasn't overcome his need for performance help (Thompson served a suspension last season for performance-enhancing drugs) he no longer can justify being in the Cavaliers' rotation."
Cornelissen added that while the Cavaliers value Thompson's presence in the locker room, they need to add another center to provide insurance against potential injuries to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the playoffs.
But who will Cleveland be able to add?
The buyout market will likely take shape in the coming days, and due to the Cavs now being underneath the luxury tax, they will be able to sign whoever they please.
There have been rumors about the Cavaliers potentially landing Ben Simmons, but despite his size, he plays more like a guard than a big, so he wouldn't necessarily fit Cleveland's need for a center.
We'll see what the Cavs decide to do. The playoff eligibility deadline for buyouts is March 1.
