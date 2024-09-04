Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Pursue This Sharpshooting Veteran
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been mostly silent this NBA offseason. Outside of drafting Jaylon Tyson and landing international wing Luke Travers (who the team drafted in 2022), the Cavaliers haven't made any additions.
However, there is still time between now and the regular season for Cleveland to tweak its roster.
There may not be many great options available, but Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel has identified one potential veteran for the Cavs to pursue: Reggie Bullock.
Bullock has been in the league since 2013-14 and has played for seven teams, building a reputation as a solid three-and-D wing.
Most recently, the 32-year-old played for the Houston Rockets, where he appeared in 44 games and averaged 2.2 points over 9.5 minutes a night while shooting 40.3 percent from three-point range.
Bullock is two seasons removed from being a very useful rotation player on the Dallas Mavericks. During the 2022-23 campaign, he participated in 78 games and made 55 starts, registering 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds across 30.3 minutes per game while connecting on 38 percent of his long-distance tries.
The University of North Carolina product has averaged double figures in scoring three times in his career. He last achieved the feat with the New York Knicks in 2020-21.
Over the course of his 11-year NBA tenure, Bullock has posted 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game on 42.4/38.5/82.7 shooting splits.
Bullock may not be the same player he was several years ago, but the 6-foot-6 swingman would certainly be a viable addition to a Cavaliers bench that could use some more pop.