Cavaliers Urged to Consider Intriguing Trade with Warriors
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the best team in the Eastern Conference and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA at this point in the season. They have looked impressive all season long and there are some who believe that they could look to add more talent ahead of the trade deadline.
Over the last few weeks, they have been connected to quite a few different targets.
While the Cavaliers should look to add talent if the fit makes sense, they also need to be careful. Too many times in recent years, trade deadline moves have hurt the chemistry of a top-tier team.
Cleveland cannot afford to let that happen.
Another new name has been added as a potential intriguing trade target. Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has been suggested as a potential fit.
Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel named Moody as a potential target for the Cavaliers.
"Still, the Cavaliers should make a call to find out the asking price for the young prospect," Crowley wrote. "If the Warriors continue to explore adding star talent ahead of the deadline, Cleveland could get involved as a third team, taking Moody's poison pill contract on a bargain by sending out a more team-friendly contract in return."
Moody isn't a huge name, but he would be a quality role player off the bench for Cleveland.
Throughout the course of the 2024-25 NBA season, Moody has played in 36 games and has started in four of them. He has averaged 8.2 points per game to go along with 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists.
In addition to his averages, Moody is shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range.
Adding more three-point shooting would be valuable for the Cavaliers. Moody can bring that to the table.
Depending on the price tag, Moody would be a perfect trade target. If Cleveland can acquire him for a reasonable cost, he could end up being a very important addition for the second half of the season and into the playoffs.