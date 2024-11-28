Cavaliers Urged to Consider Trade for Hawks' Big Man
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA so far during the 2024-25 season. At this point in time, they hold an impressive 17-2 record and are the best team by record in the league.
However, there are still some concerns about the team moving forward.
Mostly, the concerns have to do with the overall depth of the roster. That has led some to believe that the Cavaliers could look to make a deal or two ahead of the NBA trade deadline to add more talent.
With that in mind, Bleacher Report has suggested an intriguing name who would add valuable front-court depth.
They have suggested that Larry Nance Jr. of the Atlanta Hawks would be one of the top trade targets Cleveland could pursue.
Of course, as most Cavaliers fans know, Nance has played for the team previously. He would be welcomed back by most fans with open arms.
"Nance is a former Cav who still spends his offseasons in Akron, Ohio. His ability to guard multiple positions and spread the floor makes him an ideal big to pair next to Mobley or Allen."
Nance is the kind of player that every team would love to have on their roster. He's a hard worker and a great role player. There will never come a time that he's upset if the ball isn't in his hands.
So far this season with the Hawks, Nance has played in nine games and received one start. He has averaged 7.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 65.1 percent from the floor and 63.6 percent from three-point range.
At 31 years old, he's an experienced player who would be able to play a valuable role come playoff time.
This is exactly the kind of move that the Cavaliers should target. He would not break the bank to acquire and he's a quality role player. They don't need to swing too big, but a move for Nance would be very valuable.
All of that being said, this is just a suggestion of a player who could make sense for Cleveland. No report has been made connecting the Cavaliers to Nance. But, it's an interesting idea and worth keeping an eye on.