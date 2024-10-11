Cavaliers Veteran Gives High Praise To Cleveland Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA and new head coach Kenny Atkinson even reavelaed he's willing to play up to 10 or 11 players in his rotation right off the bat.
One player who may not be getting as much national love but still has an important role on this team is Dean Wade. Veteran big man Tristan Thompson even had some strong praise based on what he's seen from Wade so far from playing together last year and what he's seen from the forward in training camp.
Thompson had this response when talking about Wade's ceiling, "The kid can f------ play. He's very good."
These words should hold a lot of weight given how successful of a career TT has had and considering all of the great players he played alongside in his career.
Wade had a strong season for the Cavs last year in a limited role in the offense last season. He averaged 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41 percent from the floor and 39 percent from behind the arc in 54 games.
Wade's biggest strength has been spot up three point shooting and being a defensive stopper for the Wine and Gold. While he's thriced in those roles, the team clearly believes he can contribute more.
Thompson's comments about Wade come only a few days after Atkinson said he wants to get Dean more involved with grabbing rebounds, cutting to the hoop, and other movements on offense.
Wade is also a very versatile player and can play either forward position or slide up to the center in a small ball lineup.
Thompson and Atkinson both believe Wade can be a big contribute next season, now it's time to see what that looks like on the floor.