Cavaliers Coach Encouraging This Key Reserve To Be More Active
The Cleveland Cavaliers have so much talent on their roster, including multiple All-Star caliber players. However, the depth and bench pieces will help the Wine and Gold accomplish the goals they set out for themselves this season.
One reserve who has been deemed the team's hidden gem by some analysts could be doing even more when he's on the court. During training camp, Kenny Atkinson made it clear that he wants Dean Wade to be more active on the floor.
When asked about Wade's role will be with the team next season, Atkinson said, "more than catch and shoot."
Wade provided Cleveland with some much needed floor spacing from their big last season. He shot 39.1 percent from behind the arc and 37.8 percent on catch and shoot threes. That's clearly a strength of his on offense.
However, the Cavaliers head coach says he could be doing even more given his size and skillset.
"Dean's that kind of a shooter, but I definitely want him to do more. He's six [foot] nine and a half [inches], cut. At six-nine and a half, go rebound. I just see more in there. Again, we're not going to make that crazy shift. We still have to embrace his strengths. Can we add a few more little things to his game?"
This should excite fans about Wade's potential role with the Cavs next season. Cleveland's roster, as it stands, is still pretty thin in the backcourt. They have Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley as their starting bigs, but the first forward/stretch center off the bench will likely be Wade.
The 27-year-old is already underrated when looking at the landscape of the rest of the NBA. However, he could provide even more value to the Wine and Gold if he can add these little areas that Atkinson mentions to his game.