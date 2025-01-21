Cavaliers Warned to Avoid Dangerous NBA Trade Deadline Move
The Cleveland Cavaliers still have a couple of weeks to make a move or two before the NBA trade deadline, and it's looking more and more like they may not do very much.
And why would they?
The Cavaliers have been thoroughly dominant throughout most of the season and are on track to land the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
But could Cleveland do something to aggravate its fan base before Feb. 6?
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel feels it's a possibility, noting that the Cavs may ultimately trade Caris LeVert in order to recoup some assets for him now before he hits free agency.
While Cornelissen understands the logic behind moving a bench player you probably aren't going to re-sign, he also states that it would harm the Cavaliers' chances of winning a championship.
"The problem with that plan, of course, is that Caris LeVert is a crucial member of the rotation, a Sixth Man of the Year candidate shooting the leather off the basketball and playing solid defense," Cornelissen wrote. " ... Trading LeVert (or Max Strus, or Dean Wade) means moving on from a crucial rotation player, someone who has contributed meaningfully to the team's historic start, all in the name of saving a bit of money for billionaire owner Dan Gilbert."
The unfortunate reality is that Cleveland may actually be considering taking this route.
"With just over two weeks remaining until the NBA Trade Deadline we will soon have our answer," Cornelissen continued. "Rumors are percolating, however, that Koby Altman may be told he has to find a trade to make this team worse. That would be a painful pill to swallow."
LeVert is averaging 10.8 points per game on 47.3/42.0/69.9 splits this season. He is now in his third year with the Cavs.