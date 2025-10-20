Cleveland Cavaliers will learn if they have a championship-caliber roster soon
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going into the 2025-26 season knowing they have to do better than they have in the last couple of years.
The Cavs have been playoff participants in each of the last three years and even won a series in the last two, but they need to start showing more progress after failing to take another step forward last season. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley questions whether the Cavs are built for the postseason.
"The Cavaliers head into the regular season without any major immediate concerns. As long as Darius Garland's toe injury doesn't linger too long, this is a group that figures to factor prominently in the race for the East's top seed," Buckley wrote.
"Once the playoffs arrive, though, that's when some worry could enter the equation. It's not that Cleveland definitely lacks what it needs to contend for the crown, it's that folks still don't know if this core can click in the postseason even though Donovan Mitchell is about to tip his fourth campaign in Northeast Ohio.
"The Cavs have yet to push past the second round during Mitchell's tenure, and while injuries have played a part in that, there have also been concerns about the backcourt defense and frontcourt's scoring and spacing limitations. Evan Mobley's leap last season hopefully takes care of the latter, but no one will know for sure until this bunch is back on the big stage."
Cavs' contending window could close soon
The way the Cavs have progressed over the past three years is similar to what Donovan Mitchell faced while he was with the Utah Jazz. Mitchell led the Jazz to five consecutive playoff appearances, including a run as the No. 1 seed in 2021, but never reached the Conference Finals.
Considering the fact the team is in the second apron after Mobley's extension kicked in, the Cavs are looking for ways to get better now so they can compete for a championship. This year may be their best chance as the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are down their best players and are expected to take a step back in the Eastern Conference standings.
Cleveland's run to a championship begins with their first game of the season against one of their biggest competitors to get to the NBA Finals in the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden.