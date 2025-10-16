Cleveland Cavaliers have no more excuses if they can't win NBA title this season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going into the NBA season as one of the top teams in contention for a title.
It's been 10 years since the Cavs won their first championship, but with a roster core that nabbed 64 victories last season, the team has no more excuses when it comes to winning a title.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale says the Cavs have nobody else to blame but themselves if they cannot come out on top this year.
"Three years into the Donovan Mitchell era, the Cleveland Cavaliers have two postseason-series victories and zero competitive second-round appearances. Fear not. They can explain it all," Favale wrote.
"They were banged up. They weren't used to physicality. Jarrett Allen was stuck under a bus. The New York Knicks found their defense's Achilles heel: a missed shot. Donovan Mitchell needed to do too much. Evan Mobley couldn't shoot yet. JB Bickerstaff was the DeMar DeRozan of Tom Thibodeaus.
"What twist of fate beyond their control will befall these Cavs next? Will they only realize in mid-April that Dean Wade and De'Andre Hunter aren't the most durable wing options? Be hit with the unforeseeable news that Lonzo Ball isn't cleared to play 35 minutes per game? Find out that neither Mitchell nor Darius Garland grew four inches during the regular season?"
Cavs have to ditch excuses
The Cavs have one of the most talented rosters in the league. Mitchell is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, while Evan Mobley is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
On top of that, the team has All-Star talent in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen while also fielding key role players like De'Andre Hunter, Sam Merrill and Lonzo Ball. With all of the talent on the Cavs roster, it's hard to envision them not making a deep playoff run.
However, with the rising cost to keep all of the players together, the Cavs don't have a lot of time with this core. If they don't win this year, the front office may need to cut costs and say goodbye to some of the top-tier players on the roster to make sure the team is affordable.
In the meantime, the Cavs are making their final tweaks to the roster before beginning the season on the road against the New York Knicks. Tipoff for the team's season opener is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m.