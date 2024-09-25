Cavaliers Will Rely On Max Strus To Do This During 2024-25 Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers identified their biggest weakness after losing in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. They needed more three-point shooting, and with that, signed Max Strus to a four-year deal to be
As Strus prepares for his second year in Cleveland, the Wine and Gold are going to rely on him to do one major thing in their offense next season.
Max Strus 2023-24 Recap
First, let's start with a quick revied of Strus' 2023-24 season.
Cleveland's starting small forward provided the Cavaliers with exactly what they wanted when they signed him heading into the season. That would be more three-point shooting and floor spacing for Cleveland's two guards.
In his first season with the Wine and Gold, Strus averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from behind the arc.
Max Strus' Primary Role With Cavaliers Next Season
The Cavaliers were in the middle of the pack last season in terms of three-point efficiency. Their three-point percentage of 31.5 was ranked 13th in the NBA, and they were 12th in the league, averaging 10.3 made threes a game.
Cleveland is bringing back an almost identical roster as last season, so this isn't likely to change much. The Cavs will continue to rely on Strus to be the team's go-to three-point threat and provide them with much-needed floor spacing, especially with the starting lineup on the floor.
The Cavaliers had a +5.6 offensive rating with Strus on the court versus when he was on the bench, and a lot of that can be attributed to the attention he draws as a shooter.
This doesn't have to be when the forward was shooting the ball. His presence on the floor and ability to get hot at a moment's notice is something opposing defenses can't ignore.
Yes, the Cavs still have Sam Merrill, who emerged as a premier long-range shooter at times last season. However, given Cleveland's current depth, he may not be in Kenny Atkinson's every-game rotation.
Strus made a large impact on the Cavaliers' offense during his first season with the organization, and they'll need him to do the same if Cleveland wants to be in contention for an Eastern Conference appearance and beyond in 2024-25.