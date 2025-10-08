Cleveland Cavs player draws Kawhi Leonard comparison after preseason opener
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a splash at the NBA trade deadline last season when they acquired De’Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks.
While Hunter helped the Cavs close out their regular season strong as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Cleveland’s collapse in the NBA Playoffs proved that they needed more out of him.
Hunter will be starting for the Cavaliers this season, and after just one preseason game, he has already drawn a comparison to two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard.
“That looked like Kawhi Leonard to me,” Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. said after the game. “Dre is a bucket, man. He’s looked awesome and I’m excited for a huge year from him.”
Hunter was 7-for-9 from the field for 17 points in Cleveland’s preseason loss against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. The six-foot-eight forward added much-needed size and length to head coach Kenny Atkinson’s starting lineup consisting of Donovan Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
“Just confidence,” Hunter said about what caused his dominant showing on Tuesday night. “I put in a lot of work this offseason and just really confident in myself.”
Hunter was a candidate for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award last season prior to being traded to Cleveland. In 25 minutes per game, Hunter gave the Cavaliers 14 points per game. This offseason, Atkinson put an emphasis on getting to know Hunter better, asking him if he would prefer to start in Cleveland.
While Nance’s comparison to Leonard could be a bit tongue in cheek, Hunter will have a major opportunity to endear himself to the Cavs due to injuries on the roster.
With Max Strus sidelined for the first half of the season with a foot injury, the Cavs will turn to Hunter to provide a spark offensively. The Cavs will also be without All-Star point guard Darius Garland to start the regular season, creating ample opportunities for Hunter to score the basketball.
When the Cavs traded Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two pick swaps to the Hawks for Hunter, they entered the NBA’s dreaded second apron.
The second apron prohibited the Cavs from making sweeping changes on the roster this offseason. Instead, they will lean on their big trade deadline acquisition to make an even bigger impact than last year.
By all accounts, the 27-year-old seems to be up for the challenge.