Could Donovan Mitchell Sign Max Extension With Cavs This Weekend?
The Cleveland Cavaliers checked the first major box off of their offseason to-do list with the official hiring of new head coach Kenny Atkinson. Another major item remains on Cleveland's check list though regarding a max extension for star guard Donovan Mitchell.
According to NBA Insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN, that box may very well get checked off this weekend.
"From what I understand, Donovan has a camp this weekend for elite high school players in the Los Angeles area," Windhorst explained on ESPN Cleveland this week. "It's my understanding that the entire Cavs operation is going to be there in Los Angeles. From what I understand, and I'm not going to sit here and say I know for sure who's going ...
"I think pretty much all the key members of the Cavs font office, coaching staff, I think even ownership have plans to be in Los Angeles at Donovan's camp this weekend. I don't 100% know that that is where the extension is going to be offered and hoped to be accepted. But it's lining up like this weekend there will be a major interaction between the Cavs and Donovan."
Winhorst went on to clarify that while the stars appear to be aligning for the the two sides to work out an extension in the coming days, there's nothing official to shared about whether or not a deal is in the works at this time.
Mitchell has spent the last couple weeks traveling, while the Cavs worked through an "expansive" coaching search and prepped for the NBA draft this week. With those two big ticket items out of the way, it's all eyes on Mitchell and what his future with the franchise holds.
The timing of the Cavs brass attending Mitchell's camp is no coincidence considering NBA free agency opens officially at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wrapping up an extension with Mitchell – which is reportedly the most likely outcome – before the of the weekend would go a long way in setting the rest of Cleveland's offseason plans when the new league year officially opens.