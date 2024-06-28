Could Donovan Mitchell Sign Max Extension With Cavs This Weekend?

"It's lining up like this weekend there will be a major interaction between the Cavs and Donovan," - @WindhorstESPN.



Windy mentions that key members of the the Cavs FO and even ownership plan to be at Donovan's bball camp in LA this weekend.



WATCH: https://t.co/EW2ABig2uh pic.twitter.com/P9ihjJX60s