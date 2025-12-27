Everything you need to know about the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets rematch tonight

After a short little win streak was formed, the Cavaliers took a close loss to the Knicks on Christmas 126-124.

Donovan Mitchell is the leader of this team and has tried his best, he said the team is at a crossroads right now and has things to work on. They lost to the Rockets already, they have things to learn from that game and adjust it.

Cleveland (17-15) are now back to playing with their backs along the wall. The game on Christmas has really shown a lot of concerns from fans and journalists about how much time the team has to make a big trade for something new.

Darius Garland was also a point of concern recently after some numbers have shown just how bad the team is defensively with Garland on the court. He shows that he wants to win on the court, but you can see it affecting him at times when he misses shots.

The Rockets (18-10) however did win on Christmas, they blew out the Lakers in a big win. Houston in this matchup being at home is going to help them out, but the other concern for the Cavs from this team is their defense.

Amen Thompson and his team have a top five defense in the league and are the best team when it comes to rebounding, which has been the the Cavs biggest issue in games at times.

The Cavs need to focus and keep things in check after hitting shots or missing them, if they start getting frustrated from misses, they will get punished in transition over and over.

Where to find the Cavs vs. Rockets game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Cavs vs. Rockets Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out.

Rockets: Fred VanVleet (knee) is out for the season. Alperen Sengun (calf) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Merrill

Dean Wade

Jarrett Allen

Rockets

Amen Thompson

Kevin Durant

Tari Eason

Jabari Smith Jr.

Alperen Sengun

Cavaliers vs. Rockets predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Rockets by 4

O/U: 234.5

Cavaliers 121, Rockets 115: This will be a tough challenge for the Cavs. The Rockets do the thing the Cavs are really bad at defending, which is just going quickly and running around the court. For some reason the Cavaliers can not guard a fast paced offense.

If they can slow them down, they may be able to get some chances to get big leads, but if they keep blowing the leads they get it won't matter. With Mobley returibng earlier from injury, it helps on the the defensive side of the ball.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Monday, Dec. 29 @ San Antonio

Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. Phoenix