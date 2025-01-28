Crucial Cavaliers Forward Out For At Least Two Weeks Due To Injury
The Cleveland Cavaliers have dealt with a handful of injuries over their past few games.
Both Caris LeVert (wrist injury) and Isaac Okoro (shoulder injury) have not played since Jan. 18, and Evan Mobley recently returned from a calf injury that caused him to miss four games.
But another key player's injury will keep him out of the lineup for a while.
On Tuesday, the Cavaliers announced that Dean Wade has been diagnosed with a right knee bone bruise, and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.
Wade suffered the injury during Cleveland's game against the Philadelphia 76ers back on Jan. 24. He has since missed the team's past two contests.
So far this season, the 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 6.0 points and career-highs of: 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks (tied), 1.5 three-pointers (tied), and 22.8 minutes per game. He has played in 35 contests, starting in 26 of them.
The Wine and Gold have excelled with Wade on the floor this year. They have gone 21-5 with him as a starter, and a perfect 9-0 when he comes off the bench.
With the 28-year-old out of the lineup for an extended period, Max Strus seems poised to reclaim his starting small forward spot from last season, as he has started in each of Cleveland's last five contests. The Cavaliers also have Georges Niang, Sam Merrill, and Jaylon Tyson as additional wing depth during Wade's absence.
The Wine and Gold will look to begin another winning streak when they face the Miami Heat on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.