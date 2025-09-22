Darius Garland needs to be healthy if the Cavaliers want to win an NBA Championship
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a legitimate shot to be in the NBA Finals in the coming season.
With a loaded starting lineup and strong bench depth, the Cavaliers have a platoon of weapons to use in the upcoming season. All-Star Donovan Mitchell can do just about anything you ask of him, forward Evan Mobley has become a dominant presence on defense and the front office addressed many of the lingering issues the team has had in recent years.
In the offseason, the team went out and traded for two-way guard Lonzo Ball, who will provide an influx of defense, playmaking and three-point shooting off the bench for Cleveland. Along with bringing in Ball, they drafted guard Tyrese Proctor and signed veteran forward Larry Nance.
Each of these moves corrected inconistencies and hiccups in the Cavaliers game that became appartent down the back half of last season. Now, heading into the 2025-26 season, the stage is set for another playoff-calibre season.
However, there is one major question looming over the heads of many in Cleveland.
Can Darius Garland get healthy and stay healthy this season?
On June 9, 2025, Garland underwent surgery on his left big toe injury that caused him issues throughout last year's playoffs. It ruled him out for five to six months.
The initial diagnosis of an injury came in late March 2025, with Garland missing just a few regular season games. While it looked like he would be fine moving forward, he reaggrivated it against the Miami Heat in just the first round of the playoffs. He ended up missing four total playoff games.
Although, when he did take to the court, he did not look like himself as the injury certainly affected his bounce and ability to get up and down the court quickly. At times, Garland looked to be in serious discomfort.
The injury bug for the 25 year-old is not something new.
Since the 2020-2021 COVID-19 season, he has missed time with recurring toe and ankle issues, hip and groin strains, as well as thumb, knee and shoulder problems. Garland has also dealt with back and neck setbacks, a hamstring strain and even missed games due to injury management. So to say it simply: he cannot stay healthy.
His injury history definitely warrants a look from concerned fans who wonder if the 2025-26 season will have a similar storyline. If the Cavaliers want to be real contenders this season, with the right pieces, they need to stay healthy
When the ball is in the hands of Mitchell, the team doesn't have the same effectiveness and versatility offensively. He cannot be the sole ball handler and try to playmaker. That will only get the Cavaliers so far in 2026.
Ball was brought in to help avoid that, but he also has recurring knee issues that have slowed his career. While the team did resign sharp-shooter Sam Merrill, he also cannot do what Garland can, passing-wise.
To be able to really say Cleveland is a championship contender, they will need Garland to be healthy and ready to play at 100% this season.
Last season, he was one of two players in the league to average 20 points, five assists and hit a 40% clip from beyond the arc. The only other player in the NBA to do so was multi-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
Recent postings on social media have shown the shifty guard getting back to playing strength.
As of now, it looks like Garland is making great progress in returning from his surgery. The 2019 NBA Draftee looks to get back onto a gameday court a few months into 2025-26 season, with many hoping that its even sooner.